OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation has announced that Paddle for a Purpose: St. Lawrence River Poker Run will take place on Aug. 7 at Ogdensburg’s Dobisky Center.
The 7th annual event, originally hosted by The Foundation for Community Betterment in Hammond, is now officially operated and presented by the CHMC Foundation.
“This exciting transition will allow Paddle for a Purpose to continue to grow in participation and deliver meaningful community impact well into the future,” says Erica Garlock, the event’s originator. “Claxton-Hepburn is a great fit to continue the tradition of ‘Having Fun, Giving Back and Making memories’ on the shores of our great St. Lawrence River. We especially want to thank our dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and organizations over the years who have helped make the event’s rapid growth possible. We are excited for what’s to come.”
“Paddle for a Purpose” will raise funds to support CHMC’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center.
“We hope this river-focused event continues to excite you, as positive changes will be introduced for the benefit of participants, volunteers, the community, and our hospital,” said Amanda Hitterman, executive director of the CHMC Foundation, “In honor of this event’s roots in Hammond, part of the funds raised will go to a scholarship for a Hammond Central School District High School student studying in the medical field.”
To ensure the event is safe and COVID-19 friendly, a limit of 250 paddlers this year is in place, along with other safety protocols. Pre-registration is now open online until July 30 at: https://www.claxtonhepburn.org/foundation/paddle-for-a-purpose-st-lawrence-river-poker-run. Registration will not be allowed on the day of the event.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering on event day, please visit https://www.claxtonhepburn.org/foundation/paddle-for-a-purpose-st-lawrence-river-poker-run, email foundation@chmed.org, or call 315-713-6173 for more information.
In order to provide meaningful support to CHMC, the CHMC Foundation was formed in 1984. Over the years, the foundation has invested over $46 million in new or renovated health care facilities and services for the people of the north country. More than $21 million of that investment has come through the contributions of thousands of donors and the hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
