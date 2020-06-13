POTSDAM — The third annual Orchestra of Northern New York Golf Classic is planned for Aug. 29 at the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
The $75 entry fee includes:
n 18 holes of golf and golf cart
n Contests (longest drive (male and female), closest to the pin on holes 3, 6, 11, and 14, closest to the line (hole 17), and hole-in-one)
n Heavy hors d’oeuvres
n Entertainment during the social hour by Microburst
n Awards ceremony for first, second and third place winning teams, plus prizes to individual winners
In addition, a cash bar, putting contest, skins and mulligans will be available. Bidding on silent auction items and entry for several raffles cost extra.
Registration for the four-person mixed scramble event is open. Registration forms are online at www.onny.org.
The tournament allows ONNYto offer free concert tickets to children (12 and younger) and tickets for only $5 to teens (13-17).
