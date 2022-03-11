BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, is inviting singers to participate in their upcoming concert, “Requiem for the Living,” to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Boonville Presbyterian Church.
No auditions are required to participate in the chorus. “Requiem for the Living” is a choral composition in five movements by composer, pianist and educator Dan Forrest. Rod Ventura will serve as organ accompanist.
Rehearsals begin at Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The times and categories: 12:30 p.m. for tenors and basses, 1 p.m. for all singers and 2 p.m. for sopranos and altos.
Practices will continue at Forest Presbyterian on March 20 and 27.
Rehearsals will move to Boonville Presbyterian, at James and Church streets, at 1 p.m. on the following Sundays: April 3, 10, and 24.
Final rehearsals in Boonville will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 28.
According to Ms. Nuspliger, “It’s a beautiful piece of music, and there is a wealth of talent in the region that we can bring to this performance.”
