Rehearsals underway for “The Savannah Sipping Society”

OSWEGO - There are many facets to putting on a play. There is the cast selection, rehearsals, setting the lights, building the set, selling tickets and on and on. And one of the most important elements in developing the ambience of a quality production is costuming the actors. Depending on the theme, costumes can range from period pieces to modern day everyday clothing. And whatever is called for helps create that magic audiences love to see.
The Oswego Players costumer Marie Sterphone is a magician when it comes to creating just the right look for each of the actors in any production she is challenged with.
Working weeks in advance, Sterphone produces some of the most original get ups people could ever imagine. She has been a part of the Oswego Players for many years.
In this comedy, four unique Southern women, portrayed by Sherri Metz, Beverly Murtha, Beth DeRousie, and Gina Wentworth, are drawn together by chance and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. As these four actresses grace the Frances Marion Brown stage this spring, they will wear the artistry of Sterphone.
“The Savannah Sipping Society comes to life in the Frances Marion Brown Theater April 1 for a two-weekend run. Tickets go on sale March 1. For more information log onto: wwwoswegoplayers.org
