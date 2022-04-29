ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will present “Relational Charms — Aesthetic Forms and Their Opposites” as its featured gallery exhibition for May.
This dual contemporary art exhibition will feature the ceramics and multimedia works of Emily Clarke and Seth Miller, both of Fulton, Oswego County.
The public is invited to a special opening reception with hors d’ouerves, beverage bar and accompaniment of Roger Hicks on saxophone from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. A contribution of $5 is requested at the door.
“Relational Charms – Aesthetic Forms and their Opposites” is on display through May 23 during regular gallery hours. Orion Art Gallery & Studio, 42901 State Route 12, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday and it’s closed on Tuesdays
Ms. Clarke received her associates degree in liberal arts from SUNY Jefferson, and her bachelor of fine arts degree in ceramics with a minor in art history from SUNY Oswego. Working from her home studio, she primarily focuses on oil painting and ceramics.
She is undertaking a new series called “Jomons,” which are inspired by prehistoric Japanese pottery. Her work has received an honorable mention from the Art Association of Oswego, first place in ceramics at the 72nd annual North Country Arts Council Fall Art Show, and her work has been featured at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center.
“I’m heavily influenced by history as well as my environment when it comes to making my work,” Ms. Clarke said in an artist’s statement related to the exhibit. “I have always been interested in the complexity and fragility of human perspective, and how it dictates our artistic expression. Most of my work highlights the balance of beauty and destruction in our surroundings.”
Mr. Miller is a sculptor and ceramic artist. He graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor of fine arts degree in studio art, concentrating in ceramics and sculpture. His large contemporary wheel-thrown ceramic vessels have been on display at various locations throughout New York State including the Rochester Contemporary Arts Center, the Arts Association of Oswego and most recently he took the award for Best in Ceramics at the North Country Arts Council 73rd Annual Fall Art Show.
His artist’s statement: “My sculptural work explores personal narratives through the aggregate of figure, interaction and performance. Where my sculpture tends to be steeped in sexuality, pathos and occasionally humor, my functional ceramic work is meticulous and measured, leaning more on strict conventions of form and design. I am interested in the provocative nature of my work and the elicited response.”
For complete information on gallery events schedule, and class registrations, visit www.orionartgallery.com, or call it at 315-215-4099.
