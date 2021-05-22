OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum is ready to host its sixth annual Remington Festival after COVID-19 caused a delay.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum with a $5 admission fee.
“We’ll be having lots of different vendors including wine, beer, woodworkers, soap, jewelry, barn quilts, food, honey, maple products, T-shirts and other clothing, bakers, olive oil, chocolate, and more,” said Frederic Remington Art Museum Board of Trustees Member Rhonda Roethel.
Mrs. Roethel noted that in years past, the festival was held during the first week of February, but due to COVID-19 it was canceled twice. With the festival’s new date, it can be held inside and outside allowing for more room for vendors and guests.
“To comply with state guidelines and keep employees and guests safe, vendors will be spaced 6 feet apart and directional flow will be suggested,” said Frederic Remington Art Museum Director of Development Melanie Flack. “Guests are encouraged to stay with their immediate groups and maintain social distancing.”
As of Monday, the festival has around 30 vendors registered, but Mrs. Roethel expects around 50 vendors like they have had in past years.
“The vendors come from all over,” Mrs. Roethel said. “The Remington is a great backdrop for the festival. We’ve had great success in years past, people come and stay for hours walking through the museum and festival.”
Guests are encouraged to browse through the museum during their time at the festival, but Mrs. Flack asked for guests to be respectful of other guests’ space and to use the hand sanitizer provided inside and outside the museum.
“So many people look forward to this every year,” Mrs. Roethel said. “People are just looking to do something normal. This is a great opportunity to get out and do something, buy good stuff that people make, and support the community. Hopefully this helps people feel like we’re getting back to normal.”
The museum will comply with mask guidelines set by New York state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but COVID guidelines are subject to change. Updates on the festival restrictions can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.
