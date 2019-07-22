OGDENSBURG — As part of his collaboration with the Frederic Remington Art Museum, artist-in-residence Rich Fedorchak will curate an exhibition of select Remington works, which will open on July 25.
Informally named “Portraits and Pastorals,” Mr. Fedorchak will be giving a public talk at 4:30 p.m. July 25 in the museum’s Addie P. Newell Gallery.
“The exhibit checklist has been just finalized, and the show’s sequencing is going on presently,” Laura A. Foster, the museum director, said.
Museum Education Specialist Laura Desmond will be in attendance taking photos.
“Each year’s artist-in-residence is invited to participate in a variety of ways,” Ms. Foster said, “We had a great experience with last year’s artist, Margaret Jacobs, whose curated Remington exhibit ‘Form and Gesture: Drawings by Frederic Remington’ has been on view for the past year.”
There will be a soft opening to the exhibit on July 24, which will coincide with the Inaugural Remington Reunion Celebration, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is meant as a thank you party for members, donors and guests, with art opportunities and experiences, such as a preview of the new exhibit curated by Mr. Fedorchak, Ms. Foster said.
“The membership drive, begun in April, has resulted in almost 120 new museum members,” Ms. Foster said. “The Remington Reunion Celebration will draw this drive to a happy conclusion.”
The event is $35 per member or donor and $40 per non-member. There will be an hors d’oeuvres reception which includes beer and wine.
Reservations are strongly urged and tickets are available at http://wdt.me/ryqWfD or by calling (315) 393-2425.
