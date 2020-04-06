OGDENSBURG — The Remington Art Museum will start its annual Members’ Juried Art Exhibit online and hopefully move it to the brick and mortar museum when the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
The exhibit will run from April 24 through Sept. 13, in one form or the other.
This is not the first exhibit to be altered due to the virus.
The annual Elementary School Art Exhibit had to be canceled due to schools being out of session.
Last year’s juried art exhibit featured 50 artists and was curated by Rich Fedorchak, who was also an artist-in-residence at the Remington Museum in 2019.
The museum has some advantage in that entries to the show are initially entered digitally.
“It was not a sharp transition for us because we moved to an all online submission process anyway,” said Laura Desmond, education specialist at the museum.
Upcoming artist-in-residence Basia Goszczynska is jurying this year’s exhibition.
A Brooklyn-based artist, Ms. Goszczynska explores environmental and waste issues through a variety of mediums, including sculpture, installation, performance, social practice and new media.
She received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her MFA from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.
In addition to numerous group shows and film festival screenings, she has presented her work in exhibitions at Arcadia Earth, Chashama’s Space To Present, the Mid-Manhattan Public Library and OCAD University.
The exhibition is open to any member of the museum. Artists who are not yet museum members may join when they enter their submissions.
The deadline for submission of digital images, payment, and information is April 14, and can be completed online.
Entries also can be submitted via email to desmond@fredericremington.org with a completed entry form and payment mailed to the museum. The full prospectus can be viewed and downloaded at www.fredericremington.org.
