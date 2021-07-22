OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting their ninth annual Wild, Wild West BBQ this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold-out.
For $15, guests can enjoy a meal catered by Parker Piercy of PCP-BBQ Catering which includes pulled pork, chicken, salt potatoes, corn on the cob, macaroni salad, watermelon, and assorted Lipton Teas.
“The BBQ is one of the Remington Art Museum’s main summer fundraisers,” said Frederic Remington Art Museum Executive Director Lora Nadolski. “We are fortunate that Lipton Teas so generously sponsors this event on an annual basis, allowing the proceeds to all benefit the museum and help support our mission. As a non-profit, we rely on donations to help us preserve the art and archival collections in the museum’s care, to host our changing exhibitions and to offer a variety of educational programs.”
Meal tickets will be sold on-site the day of the event and includes museum admission and a live performance from Gary Walts from Heavy Mellow Guitar.
“Widely known as an award winning photojournalist, Gary Walts is also a virtuoso guitarist,” said Melanie Flack, the museum’s Director of Development in a prepared statement. “Mr. Walts studied guitar locally with Ron Sacci of Watertown and then with world renowned Christopher Parkening in master classes for three consecutive years at Messiah College near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in the 1980s.”
The museum will open at 10 a.m., guests are encouraged to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries.
“The Newell Galleries contain the Remington Masterworks exhibition including some of Frederic Remington’s most famous paintings and bronze sculptures, and a secondary show entitled ‘Portraits & Pastorals’ featuring portraits and landscapes by Remington, in a wide variety of mediums and styles,” said Nadolski.
The 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition will also be on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery for guests to view.
“On the second floor of the Museum there is a new exhibition (called) ‘Beauty & Strength’ about Ogdensburg’s other famous sculptor, Sally James Farnham, and the museum’s 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit,” said Nadolski. “The Member’s show features the work of current artists not only from the North Country, but around the nation.”
Many of the works are for sale in the exhibit, one-third of the proceeds benefit the museum and two-thirds go to the artist.
“This is a fun event at the museum with great food and music outside on the grounds,” said Nadolski. “It is always so nice to see the many community members that come out for this event year after year and show their support of the museum. We definitely encourage people to come out early for the food, because we normally do sell out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.