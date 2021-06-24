OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has begun a nine-part webinar series to showcase their new exhibit showcasing famous sculptor and Ogdensburg native, Sally James Farnham.
Farnham was known for being one of the leading female sculptors in America creating sculptures and portraits of United States Presidents, Simon Bolivar, war heroes, influential figures and more.
“She had a number of really important big monuments, probably the most famous of which is her sculpture of Simon Bolivar which is in New York City,” said Museum Curator and Educator Laura Desmond. “At the time it was the largest sculpture done by a woman. She beat out about 18 other sculptures for that monument, all of which were men.”
Last fall, the museum completed the new exhibit dedicated to the life and work of Farnham through generous funding by The Robert F. and Eleanora W. McCabe Foundation.
“The reason the museum has a particular interest in Farnham is because she played a really important role in preserving Frederic Remington’s artist legacy,” said Desmond. “The two of them were colleagues. He encouraged her when she first began sculpting, she sought his advice for sculptures, and after Remington’s death she oversaw his final few sculptures that he had modeled but were not yet cast in bronze.”
Due to COVID-19, Desmond decided to offer a live webinar to explore the exhibit from afar on the last Tuesday of each month at noon. The nine part webinar series will showcase Mrs. Farnham, her work, and the themes throughout the exhibit.
“You can see quite a few great examples of her portraits, her very stunning sculpture of Joan of Arc, but there are also some examples of bronze metals she sculpted,” said Desmond. “The exhibit is divided into themes so throughout the exhibit there’s interpretation and texts that correspond to each theme. There’s a section on her ties to Ogdensburg, her relationship with Remington, her feminism, her eunterpeniorship, her portitiosure, and her deep enchantment with the panamerican project.”
On Tuesday, June 29, the fourth part in the webinar series will focus on Farnham’s rejection of social expectations of women during her time and her success in a male-dominated field.
“There were a number of pioneering woman sculptures during this time period,” said Desmond. “This webinar focuses on the ways in which her artwork expresses female agency and the female body while also thinking about how she rejected social expectations of women in her day.”
To register for any of the webinars or to view the full schedule visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrf-iqqzIpG9ys2laCRj-50xwZFZJgMBEB.
