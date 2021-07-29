OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs.
This program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. “Consider This” is for all ability levels, and no art background is required. Participants simply need an interest in joining the conversation. A different artwork is featured each month, with two program sessions to choose from.
The program is an on-site/virtual hybrid; participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the museum. Programs are offered at noon, so even working people can join the conversation during their lunch and bring art into their workday. Participation via Zoom is free, and on-site participation is free with admission to the museum.
In August, there will be two opportunities to spend quality time with Frederic Remington’s 1880s watercolor painting, “The Trail to Camp, Witch Bay.” Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of the artwork. Museum Curator and Educator Laura Desmond will broadcast from the museum gallery, and team up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants. Active participation is strongly encouraged.
Desmond will pair up with museum docent Kent Strobel on Friday, Aug. 6 at noon, and with docent Luanne Herzog on Monday, Aug. 16 at noon. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.
“This painting may depict the primitive camp of Canton friend John Keeler at Witch Bay on Cranberry Lake, where the Remingtons often stayed,” Desmond said. “Cranberry Lake played an important role in Remington’s life and in his artistic career. Besides offering fishing, paddling, and a retreat into nature, it was a source of artistic inspiration for a range of artworks, including this bold, gestural watercolor.”
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington St. Current visiting hours through October 14 are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
