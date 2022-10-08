Remington Museum looking for new executive director

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has begun a formal search for a new permanent executive director.
The museum, which was founded in 1923, is looking for an executive director to lead the institution into its second 100 years.
Updated: October 8, 2022 @ 6:58 pm
“This is an exciting time in the life of the museum,” said Interim Executive Director Doug McDonald in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the new, permanent director and assisting with their transition into the position.”
According to the position listing, the museum is looking for an individual with a “strong record of leadership, strategic thinking, and fundraising, and with vision and the strategic, intellectual, and administrative skill and experience needed to lead the institution at this pivotal point in its history.”
Some of the main qualities listed include,strategic leadership, advancement and financial management, operations leadership, management of human resources, leadership in programs and community engagement, marketing and communications leadership, and board relations.
The new director will be not only an ambassador for the museum, but also must champion diversity, equity, access, and inclusion as core commitments and values of the museum, the listing stated.
“Reporting directly to the Board of Trustees, the executive director will provide ultimate leadership for all aspects of Museum operations,” as stated in the listing. “The executive director actively promotes the museum and its mission, and is responsible for the vision, strategy, and financial well-being of the institution, assuring a sustainable future.”
The annual compensation is anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 with a competitive benefits package, depending on experience.
Those interested can apply at the museum’s website, www.fredericremington.org, under the “Director Search” tab. Nominations to the position are also welcome.
Review of applications will begin on Oct. 15 and continue until the position is filled.
