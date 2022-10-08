Remington Museum looking for new executive director

The Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg.

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has begun a formal search for a new permanent executive director.

The museum, which was founded in 1923, is looking for an executive director to lead the institution into its second 100 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.