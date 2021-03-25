OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will soon be hosting its first in-person event since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Working in collaboration with the Dinner Murder Company of the Grasse River Players, the museum is will be presenting “Kindred Spirits,” written and directed by Arthur Johnson, on April 24 at 6 p.m.
“It’s really exciting to have an event in house again,” said Frederic Remington Art Museum Director of Development Melanie Flack.
The murder mystery event will begin with a production of “Kindred Spirits” acted out by the Dinner Murder Company of the Grasse River Players’ cast, including Derrick Conway, Carole Berard, Art Johnson, Elaine Kuracina, David Weisbard, Julie Manders and Cole Madore.
The production involves a séance in which a medium tries to contact a lady’s deceased husband when the evening takes an unexpected turn when a cast member is murdered and it will be up to the audience to figure out who in the cast is the murderer.
“This fun and safe, interactive theatrical experience allows the audience to safely mingle with characters, dropping hints of their checkered pasts,” according to a news release issued by the museum. “One correct super sleuth will receive a mystery prize for their great detective work in exposing the murderer.”
As part of the performance, audience members are encouraged to walk around the museum to view art work and mingle with the cast, receiving clues on who the murderer is. At the end of the event, participants will write down their guess and place it into a ballot box.
“Now that some of our COVID restrictions are raised we’re allowed to have up to 100 people inside of the museum,” Mrs. Flack said. “We’re going to start offering some in person events which is really exciting.”
Mrs. Flack emphasized the museum will continue to follow pandemic guidelines during the event including masks and social distancing. There are sanitizing stations throughout the museum and she noted if you are experiencing any symptoms to please refrain from attending.
Tickets to the murder mystery event are $25 and can be purchased by calling 315-393-2425 or online at shop.fredericremington.org/collections/events/products/murder-goes-holistic-at-the-remington.
The museum is also offering several virtual events which can also be found on their website or Facebook page, Frederic Remington Art Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.