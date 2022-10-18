OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting its fifth annual Remington Haunting over Halloween weekend for family fun and fright.
For nearly 100 years, the museum has been the subject of ghost stories. One of the most notorious stories is about Madame America Vespucci who lived in the museum in the late 1800s with the house owner, George Parish.
According to the story, Madame Vespucci’s heart was broken when George Parish left her at the home, now the museum. It is rumored guests can still hear the sound of her voice on the upper level of the museum.
“For years guests have asked if the museum is haunted, while that is most likely untrue, this is the one weekend we will say yes, it definitely is,” said Melanie Flack, the museum’s director of development.
The museum will host a ghost tour and a “scaredy” cat walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 on the main floor.
“Ghosts and apparitions will take over the museum for two nights of scary adventure and fun,” Ms. Flack said. “There will be a heart-stopping ghost tour through the museum and a ‘scaredy’ cat walk on the main floor for the meek at heart. Come scare yourself silly in this very limited opportunity.”
The tour will take roughly 15 minutes to get through both of the museum buildings and the second floor.
The event is sponsored by America 1 Realty and will cost $5 per person, cash only.
