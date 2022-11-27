Remington Museum set for Holiday Open House

The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to its Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is free. Remington Museum photo

The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House, a day filled with festive fun for all ages.

The museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for live holiday music, exhibits, local maker products, and discounts in the museum shop.

