The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House, a day filled with festive fun for all ages.
The museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for live holiday music, exhibits, local maker products, and discounts in the museum shop.
“It is a free event and a wonderful Ogdensburg tradition,” said the Frederic Remington Art Museum Director of Development Melanie Flack. “Guests can enjoy the art, the live holiday music and support the Museum and some local people with their purchases.”
North Country Connections Orchestra will be performing live music from 1 to 3 p.m. in the museum’s Tiffany Room.
“The orchestra is a combined group of multi-age and multi-level performers from various towns throughout St. Lawrence County,” said Ms. Flack. “They will be performing well-known Christmas carols, and at the conclusion will invite community members to join a Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long with Orchestra Director, Lorie Gruneisen on the piano. Words sheets will be available.”
There will also be several vendors with goods for sale including Coyote Moon Vineyards, River Rat Designs, Not Your Average Cookie, J. Hackett Cliff & Co. Jelly and Jam, Attagirl Soap, Tom’s Got Wood, Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, Kate’s Cakes, LaFaver’s Crafts, River Marie Design, Flambō Candle Company, Paintings by Carol Backus, and Art By Maria.
The museum shop, which carries framed prints, holiday note cards, ornaments, and more, will have a special sale for guests with 10% off items and 20% off for museum members.
Throughout the museum there will be holiday decorations, adding to the “magic of the season.”
“The decorations are hung by volunteers Amy Wright and Rich Bzura,” said Ms. Flack. “They really add to the lovely interior to the mansion. It is a beautiful sight to see.”
