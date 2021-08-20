OGDENSBURG — Iroquois Auctions will be hosting a charity appraisal event at the Frederic Remington Art Museum on Aug. 28.
For $5 per item, guests can get an appraisal done by Gerald Petro, an appraiser of 43 years.
“This is set up similar to what viewers see on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow,” said Executive Director Lora Nadolski. “People can bring their treasures, art, jewelry, antique home goods, tools, sporting equipment, etc., to the museum on Saturday. Gerald Petro of Iroquois Auctions will review their items and give them an appraisal.”
Appraisals will be done in the museum’s Tiffany room. Nadolski noted the line may extend out of the lobby door and around the front of the museum.
Petro is also offering walk-through verbal appraisals in homes for $200. All proceeds will benefit the museum.
“People are encouraged to bring anything they are wondering about,” said Nadolski. “It could be a piece they picked up at a garage sale, an item they inherited, just about any item that they want to know the value of. All items should be able to be carried into the museum by the person bringing it in for appraisal. People wanting to have their home or other large items appraised can contact the museum to arrange this separately.”
If guests are interested in getting high value items appraised, they are encouraged to call Petro at (315) 561-9777 for consultation.
“This is a great opportunity to find out the true value of their prized antiques and collectables, and the ability to talk to an expert about its history,” said Nadolski. “Petro is very knowledgeable, having worked as an appraiser for over 40 years.”
The museum galleries are available to browse with museum regular paid admission. For additional information, contact the museum at (315) 393-2425.
