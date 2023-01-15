The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting its eighth annual Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate and Artisan Festival featuring more than 40 different vendors with locally made products.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 for guests to browse local and regional products sold by various artisans and vendors. Admission is $5.
The festival will be located all throughout the museum, starting in the lobby, in the Tiffany Room, Interpretive Gallery, Tea Room, and all other downstairs rooms, as well as on the second floor of the museum.
“This popular event provides a wonderful tasting and shopping experience, with over 40 vendors offering locally made products including jewelry, wine, sweet treats and handcrafted soap,” said Director of Development Melanie Flack. “There will be gifts and indulgences galore, all in the beautiful, historic setting of the Frederic Remington Art Museum.”
There will be a wide array of vendors selling various products at the festival including Coyote Moon Vineyard, Thousand Islands Winery, Bella Brooke Vineyard Winery, Township 7 Brewing Company, Saratoga Crackers, Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, Bechaz Riverdale Cheese, Winky Salts, J. Hackett Cliff & Company, Endless Sweets, One Steep at a Time, Tug Hill Artisan Roasters, Navs Popcorn, Not Your Average Cookie, Art by Maria PP, Eye Candy Jewelry, River Rat Designs, Bella Castle Designs Jewelry, Tom’s Got Wood, Atta Girl Soap, St. Lawrence Soap Company, River Marie Designs, Twila Basley Crochet, and more.
“It’s popular because it has something for everyone to enjoy,” said Museum Trustee and Event Organizer Rhonda Roethel. “We have things that aren’t readily available all the time like handmade artisan items, jewelry, soaps, and a wide range of wines and food they can sample. It’s also at a great time when people are anxious to get out and do something.”
This year, the museum has partnered with the Ogdensburg Free Academy Block O Boosters Club, a club that promotes school spirit, sportsmanship, and encourages attendance to OFA athletic events, to provide lunch during the festival for guests and vendors which will act as a fundraiser for the club.
All other sales of goods will benefit participating vendors while the proceeds earned by the museum are applied to the museum’s operating expenses budget.
“This event provides an opportunity for visitors to get out and about for a fun event during our long winter days,” said Ms. Flack. “It also helps local businesses and it confirms the Museum’s role in the well-being of the North Country community.”
Ms. Roethel also noted that the festival not only benefits the museum, but the community as well.
“People from all over the region come to this event. It has a trickle down effect,” said Ms. Roethel. “While they are in Ogdensburg they will eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, and fill up with gas. It gives a financial boost to our local artisans and vendors at a slow time of year.”
All galleries in the museum will be open to the public during the event including the Newell Galleries to view exhibits of original art by Frederic Remington and Beauty & Strength: The Life and Work of American Sculptor Sally James Farnham.
