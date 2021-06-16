CLAYTON — A guitarist who is rated one of the best in the world will perform in person 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clayton Opera House.
The concert by Trevor Gordon is sponsored by WPBS and is the first “in person” event the public broadcasting station has sponsored since the pandemic began.
Mr. Gordon was rated one of the top 30 guitarists in the world under 30 years of age by Acoustic Guitar magazine. His style ranges from edgy driving rhythms to delicate melodic themes. Aside from being featured on NPR, NBC, PBS and international media outlets, his tours have taken him to 14 countries and many historic venues including Carnegie Hall in New York City, Union Chapel in London, Music History Museum in Bologna and Adolfo Mejia Theater in Colombia.
Tickets to the show are $10 and are available by calling the opera house box office at 315-686-2200.
With Tuesday’s announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo that most remaining pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted, there is no limit to how many can attend the concert. Before Tuesday, the audience was limited to 100 patrons.
The performance will be recorded for a future broadcast on WPBS-TV.
The Clayton Opera House is operated by the nonprofit Thousand Islands Performing Arts Fund, Inc. For a schedule of events, go to claytonoperahouse.com.
