CLAYTON — The headliner for the sixth annual Clayton Jazz Festival may be best known for his appearance on “Conan” but his signature sound can be heard on the recordings of top musical artists.
Jerry Vivino, who will bring his Jerry Vivino Quartet to the Clayton Opera House as the headline act for the festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, has performed and recorded with Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Son Seals, Paul Shaffer, Frankie Valli, Al Kooper, Dion, James Brown, Phoebe Snow, Donald Fagen, Dr. John, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis and others.
The Clayton Jazz Festival runs from Friday to Sunday at locations throughout the village.
From 2010 to 2018, Mr. Vivino was a member of The Basic Cable Band on TBS’s “Conan” starring Conan O’Brien.
At the age of 16, Mr. Vivino, 65, started playing the saxophone and won state honors in the New Jersey All-State Jazz Band in his junior and senior years in high school. According to his online bio, Mr. Vivino attended the Manhattan School of Music in 1972 and 1973 where he studied with woodwind guru Joe Allard. He left the conservatory to pursue a musical career on the road.
Mr. Vivino toured the country with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in 1978 and 1979. Creating roots in the New Jersey area, he then worked with Joan Rivers, Rodney Dangerfield, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles and others. He also played in the band in many Broadway shows.
The multi-instrumentalist plays tenor, alto, soprano, baritone and bass saxophones, clarinet, flute, alto flute, bass flute, piccolo, ocarina, recorder and Irish penny whistle. His passion is jazz and rhythm and blues.
Mr. Vivino’s latest album is “Coast to Coast,” released in 2018. A review by Downbeat writer Ed Enright says that in the album, Mr. Vivino “demonstrates his wide range — geographically and instrumentally — on this swinging, straight-a-head album of original tunes and jazz standards.”
For his Clayton Jazz Festival concert, Mr. Vivino will be joined by Karl Latham, drums, Martin Pizzarelli, bass and Larry Fuller, piano.
The schedule of the sixth annual Clayton Jazz Festival:
FRIDAY
Featuring “Music Around the Village”:
4 to 7 p.m.: Mike Wills Quartet at The Hops Spot, 507 Riverside Drive.
5 to 8 p.m.: Jim Burr (keyboardist) at DiPrinzio’s Kitchen, 428 Riverside Drive.
5 to 8 p.m.: Jazz dinner on the patio at Northern Flow Vineyards , 40635 State Route 12.
7 to 10 p.m.: Mr. Clifford at Coyote Moon on the River, 524 Riverside Drive.
9 p.m. to midnight: Brittany Cean (guitar) at The Hops Spot
Saturday
In addition to the headline act of the Jerry Vivino Quartet at the opera house that night, “Music Around the Village” continues:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The Chris Conte Trio (vocalist and upright bassist) at The Hops Spot
1 to 4 p.m.: Terry Falzano (keyboardist) at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St.
2 to 4 p.m.: Steve Daniels Jazz Duo at Wood Boat Brewery, 625 Mary St.
2 to 5 p.m.: Open jazz jam, with all musicians welcome, at Northern Flow Vineyards
2:20 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Sammy Wags Quartet at O’Brien’s Restaurant & Bar, 226 Webb St.
3 to 6 p.m.: Mike Wills Quartet at The Hops Spot
5 to 8 p.m.: Stephen Daniels (jazz saxophonist) at Channelside, 506 Riverside Drive.
7 to 10 p.m.: The Chris Conte Trio at Coyote Moon on the River.
7 to 10 p.m.: Mr. Clifford at The Hops Spot.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Jazz brunch at the St. Lawrence Spirits Chateau, 38289 State Route 12E. Reservations requested. Call 315-285-5224. Music By Mike Wills and Jim Burr.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Mr. Clifford at The Hops Spot.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Jazz Vocalist Ronnie Leigh at DiPrinzio’s Kitchen, 428 Riverside Drive.
1 to 3 p.m.: “Swing This” with Mark Hoffman at 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, 200 Riverside Drive.
‘Brighton’ visit
The festival will stretch into October with a visit by The Brighton Beat, which has performed at the festival for the past four years. The Brighton Beat will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Clayton Opera House. The group specializes in Afrobeat/jazz. Their concert will include selections from their critically acclaimed third full-length album “Hear and Now.”
From Oct. 9 to 11 during its visit, The Brighton Beat will continue an annual tradition with a “Jazz in the Classroom” program. It’s scheduled to visit K-5 students at Guardino Elementary School in the Thousand Islands School District.
