Retrospective work of late SUNY Oswego art faculty member to open Tyler Art Gallery season

“Screen Test” (2006), one of many mixed-media pieces created by the late SUNY Oswego art professor emeritus Al Bremmer, is among the work on display for a retrospective exhibition opening Sept. 9 in the college’s Tyler Art Gallery.

OSWEGO - “Al Bremmer: A Retrospective,” featuring work from the late SUNY Oswego art professor emeritus, will start the season for the college’s Tyler Art Gallery.

The exhibition will run Sept. 9 to Oct. 9, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The reception and exhibition are free to attend and open to the public.

