Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.