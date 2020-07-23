Rice Creek offering live online Exploring Nature, research programs

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station staff and associates are finding creative ways to connect with the public this summer, including a weekly online Exploring Nature Live and programs on the station’s research.
Like all SUNY Oswego buildings, Rice Creek’s main building is closed to visitors until further notice, but its trails -- and online presence -- remain open.
Chief among the offerings is Exploring Nature Live, an online version of Rice Creek’s iconic summer program for kids. Each Tuesday at 2 p.m. this summer, kids (and anybody interested) can tune in to watch Rice Creek Associates board member and certified teacher Paul Knittel and Assistant Director Dr. Kristen Haynes exploring bugs, birds, trees, aquatic life, wildflowers and more.
Every program starts with a trivia question and ends with a challenge, to get kids outside exploring. Children who complete five different challenges will receive an Exploring Nature completion certificate for summer 2020. This program is designed for ages 7 to 12, but all are welcome to participate.
Rice Creek also will offer programs for an older audience. One series will spotlight research happening at the field station, in which professors and students will discuss and demonstrate their work in the field, providing viewers an inside glimpse into field research. Staff also will offer art and nature workshops, including a planned wildflower pressing workshop series later in July.
All programs, including Exploring Nature Live, will be shared on Rice Creek Field Station’s Facebook page. A Facebook account is not needed to watch live or recorded videos; however, viewers must log in to their account if they wish to comment or ask a question. The upcoming lineup of events can be viewed on the SUNY Oswego calendar (calendar.oswego.edu, with a search for “Rice Creek”) or under “Events” on Rice Creek’s Facebook page.
Located on nearly 400 acres of mixed terrain accessible from Thompson Road, Rice Creek Field Station has served as a living and working laboratory and educational facility for more than 50 years. Rice Creek’s five miles of hiking trails are open daily dawn until dusk. For more information, visit oswego.edu/rice-creek or call 315-312-6677.
