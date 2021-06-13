Rice Creek’s Exploring Nature summer youth program to return for 2021

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station once again invites children and young adults ages five to 16 to attend Exploring Nature, a weeklong nature education program.
This summer, Exploring Nature will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 5 to 9 and July 12 to 16. Participants can join for one or both weeks. Need-based scholarships are available, thanks to donations to Rice Creek Associates, the field station’s support group.
Since 1983, Exploring Nature has encouraged young people’s curiosity and care for their world. Participants explore and investigate life around the 400-acre, mixed-terrain property through nature walks, activities, and games led by K-12 educators.
To ensure a healthy environment for participants, Exploring Nature 2021 will feature small groups, nearly 100 percent of time spent outdoors, minimal equipment sharing, face coverings and frequent facility cleaning, among other health measures.
The weekly rate for attendance is $150 per child, $130 for Rice Creek Associates members. Some scholarship assistance is available.
For more information and to register, parents and guardians can visit bit.ly/ExploringNature2021. Registration is open through June 27 (June 20 for scholarship applicants) or until the program is full. Questions should be directed to rcfs@oswego.edu or 315-312-6677.
Rice Creek Field Station, located on Thompson Road in Oswego, has served as a living laboratory and educational facility for more than 50 years. For more information, visit oswego.edu/rice-creek.
