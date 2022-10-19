Rice Creek to hold ‘Inspired by Nature’ art auction Oct. 21, 22

Noted nature advocate and SUNY Oswego biology professor emeritus John Weeks created this print, titled “Glory in the Morning,” one of the silent art auction items available at Rice Creek Field Station on Oct. 21 and 22.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Family and Friends Weekend will feature an “Inspired by Nature” silent art auction, featuring live music, refreshments, children’s art activities and tours of Rice Creek Field Station.

The event will take place at the field station, 193 Thompson Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The weekend activities at Rice Creek are free and open to the public.

