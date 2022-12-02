Rice Creek to host talk on migration by SUNY Oswego alumna, local wildlife rehabilitator

OSWEGO - Jean Soprano, a wildlife rehabilitator for Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Center and a SUNY Oswego alumna, will present “The Mysteries of Migration” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Rice Creek Field Station as part of the Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections series.
This interactive talk will offer a behind-the-scenes view for the work of wildlife rehabilitation and will feature photos and a demonstration with several of Soprano’s live, non-releasable birds. Her talk will focus on migratory birds.
RCA Reflections are talks about ecology and the environment, free and open to all to join. This edition will be hybrid –- taking place at Rice Creek but also accessible in real time via Zoom. Refreshments will be served.
Soprano and her husband Len formed Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc., a not-for-profit organization, in 1997. They began their journey working with mammals and birds and eventually took on the rehabilitation of a black bear, which led them to explore more aspects of this endeavor.
With bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Oswego, Soprano taught for 33 years and retired from the Baldwinsville School District. She has been a licensed rehabilitator for 32 years and has both state and federal licenses.
The mission of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Pennellville is to provide the best medical treatment with the least amount of stress possible for the injured and orphaned wildlife that come to them in need of help. The Sopranos do this by building shelters on their 40-acre site, in their natural habitat surrounded by foliage, fresh air and all the sounds of nature that the animals are accustomed to, ultimately providing the best conditions to allow the animals to heal. Their organization’s ultimate goal is to care for wildlife and get them healthy and strong enough to return to the wild.
Rice Creek Associates is a community of like-minded people who share a passion for nature and a desire to support Rice Creek Field Station. Formed in 1986, RCA supports Rice Creek Field Station’s mission by expanding the scientific, educational, and recreational opportunities at the Field Station through community involvement.
Rice Creek Field Station, a unit of SUNY Oswego, is dedicated to the support of academic instruction, research and public service in all aspects of natural history, especially the natural sciences and environmental education. Located at 193 Thompson Road in Oswego, Rice Creek’s is a 350-acre nature preserve with five miles of trails traversing fields, forests, and wetlands that are open year-round to the public, dawn until dusk.
For more information on this event, call Rice Creek Field Station at 315-312-6677 or visit www.oswego.edu/rice-creek for Zoom instructions.
