Rice Creek to host talk on migration by SUNY Oswego alumna, local wildlife rehabilitator

These young American kestrels -- a small variety of falcon -- are among the many creatures cared for by Jean Soprano, a wildlife rehabilitator for Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Center. A SUNY Oswego alumna, Soprano will present “The Mysteries of Migration” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Rice Creek Field Station as part of the Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections series.

OSWEGO - Jean Soprano, a wildlife rehabilitator for Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Center and a SUNY Oswego alumna, will present “The Mysteries of Migration” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Rice Creek Field Station as part of the Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections series.

This interactive talk will offer a behind-the-scenes view for the work of wildlife rehabilitation and will feature photos and a demonstration with several of Soprano’s live, non-releasable birds. Her talk will focus on migratory birds.

