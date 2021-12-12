Ringo Starr shares tribute to John Lennon

Ringo Starr shared a short-and-sweet tribute to his Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who died 41 years ago on Dec. 8.
Starr posted a vintage photo showing him on the drums and Lennon on the guitar in a Twitter post.
“Peace and love my friend,” Starr captioned the photo.
Lennon was fatally shot on Dec. 8, 1980, by fan Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota building in New York City’s Upper West Side. Chapman remains incarcerated and has been denied parole 11 times, most recently last year.
The official Twitter account for Lennon also honored the iconic musician and songwriter, sharing a series of photos and retweeting numerous tributes on the anniversary of his death.
The Twitter account for fellow Beatles rocker George Harrison, who died in 2001, also paid homage to Lennon by sharing an effusive quote from Harrison.
“That was the great thing about John and what I got from him, from all those years,” reads the undated quote from Harrison.
“He saw that we are not just in the material world; he saw beyond death, that this life is just a little play that is going on. And he understood that.”
