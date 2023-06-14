CHAUMONT — Bluegrass, folk and Americana music from River Brain Trust will be featured at the first Monday Music on the Lake concert of the summer presented by the Lyme Performing Arts Council.
The concert is free and begins at 6 p.m. June 26 at Bicentennial Park. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music along the lake.
River Brain Trust plays a rollicking style of acoustic music they call “Gray Roots Music.” The band features veteran north country musicians Leean Carbone (bass/vocals), Bryant Kayser (guitar/mandolin/dobro/vocals), Tom Richter (banjo/guitar/vocals) and James Rooney (guitar/mandolin/vocals).
The Monday Music on the Lake series continues with the following concerts, both starting at 6 p.m. at the park:
July 24 — Hot Kogan (rock, pop, country, R&B).
Aug. 28 — Ferguson & Rogers (classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s).
In addition, LPAC’s annual BBQ ‘n’ Blues event will take place noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route 12E. Music will be provided by acclaimed veteran blues artists the Tas Cru Band and the Ron Spencer Band. In addition, there will be vendors selling a variety of merchandise. The event is presented in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.
The Lyme Performing Arts Council (LPAC) is dedicated to providing live performances by skilled artists for the residents, both permanent and seasonal, of the Town of Lyme and surrounding communities.
