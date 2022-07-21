CAPE VINCENT — The rootsy sounds of River Brain Trust will be featured at the Concert on the Green series from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Vincent Village Green, 357 Broadway.
The free show is part of the summer concert series sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council. Guests should bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music on the village green.
Rain location is the fire hall on Broadway. For more information, call the council at 315-654-2413.
Describing their sound as “Gray roots music,” the members of River Brain Trust are seasoned musicians who have been playing together and sharing their love of music for many years. The band features Leean Carbone, bass and vocals; Bryant Kayser, guitar, mandolin, dobro, vocals; Tom Richter, banjo, guitar, vocals; and James Rooney, guitar, mandolin, vocals. The audience will be treated to songs from a variety of genres from across the decades.
The next Concert on the Green will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring ‘60s/’70s rock from the band Midnight Ryders.
On Saturday, July 30, the Cape Vincent Arts Council will host its inaugural NNY Riverside Music Fest, a day of live music along the St. Lawrence River. The free event will feature a variety of local musicians performing from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Cape Vincent village green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.