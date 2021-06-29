CLAYTON — The exhibit “Return to Roots” opens at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio with a reception at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Return to Roots” is a posthumous retrospective of John Elwood Cook’s varied watercolor, mixed-media assemblages, collage and pen and ink artworks.
The joint feature will also spotlight modernist clay master Kari Robert Zelson.
Mr. Cook’s son, Jesse, and friends and family will perform the late artists’s songs at the opening reception.
Refreshments will be served.
As a fourth-generation resident of the Thousand Islands, Mr. Cook captured the essence of the river through his artwork and music. He found a niche in combining his visual art with music. Many songs that were created and inspired with his art in mind can be found on his YouTube channel jjcook72.
Mr. Cook’s art career was recognized on both the local and national level. His prize-winning artwork ranges from nontraditional watercolors to abstract relief assemblages with raised canvas. He was juried into more than 30 national shows including Art of the Northeast, Watercolor USA, Cambridge National, Chautauqua National Exhibition, Adirondack American Watercolors and the Frederic Remington Art Museum, where he was awarded “Best in Show” several times.
Mr. Cook died March 20, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Center in New Haven, Conn., at the age of 72. He was the husband of Judith (White) Cook.
Kari Zelson Robertson is a ceramic artist living and working in her home studio/gallery in Ithaca, Tompkins County. The work of the former Watertown-area resident is featured at the artists’ cooperative Handwork on The Commons in Ithaca and The Potters’ Gallery in Penn Yan.
A former K-12 art educator, Ms. Robertson enjoyed teaching at the Clay School, a community ceramics education studio in Ithaca. The studio is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She began working in clay in college while pursuing her degree in art education. She continued her clay education with some graduate work in ceramics with John Gill and Wayne Higby at Alfred University. In 2014, she was a partial scholarship student at Penland School of Craft in Penland, N.C., where she studied with David Eichelberger.
Ms. Robertson’s forms are inspired by water environments and abstract geometric minimalist design. These vessels are to be enjoyed as sculpture and used functionally in the home. They function as serving bowls, platters, cups, appetizer trays and planters.
“Return to Roots” will be on display at River Muse, 229 John St., through, Aug. 31.
