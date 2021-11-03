CLAYTON — The final feature exhibit of the year at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio explores the art of heat when mixed with wax.
The opening reception for “Laura Oakes, Encaustic: The Art of Heat and Wax” is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 229 John St. Guests will be able to meet the artist and enjoy the music of guitar soloist Mark Lyon. Refreshments and an array of north country comfort food will be served.
A self-taught artist, Ms. Oakes has lived a creative life. Her works include painting, drawing, graphic illustration and creating theatrical props, costumes and scenery painting for community theater. She has also served the arts community as vice president and president of The North Country Arts Council and as the Arts On The Square gallery manager.
Ms. Oakes discovered the beauty of encaustic work from former Northern New York artist, Penny Flick, and embraced the opportunity to take instruction from jewelry designer and encaustic artist, Sandy Simonian, while living in Honolulu, Hawai.
Ms. Oakes creates intriguing and beautiful encaustic work, a spontaneous medium where beeswax and damar resin are melted then combined with pigment and applied to heat-resistant substrates. Laura layers her wax beautifully creating both opaque and translucent effects and combining colored wax with collage materials (like sand, shells, drawings, foils, photos, and paper). She often works to create a variety of finishes by revealing layers below with wax being scraped and building textures then polishing the cured and hardened medium to a gloss.
Mr. Lyon draws from folk, blues, country and bluegrass and is guided by nature and “ethereal influences.” He teaches guitar privately. Both his playing, and his lessons have been deeply inspired by the work of Richard L. Haight, author of “The Warrior’s Meditation” and several other books on the topic of the path of unfoldment.
In addition to playing, Mr. Lyon built his guitar in the shop of local luthier Tracy Cox. Mr. Lyon has played in bands as a lead guitar, duos and most recently with David Wells.
“Laura Oakes, Encaustic: The Art of Heat and Wax” will be on display until Dec. 31 and will run concurrently with “Beyond The Veil,” a showcase of the collective works of Sabrina Benjamin-Myers and Monica Stadalski.
