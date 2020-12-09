CLAYTON — River Muse Art Gallery and Studio, 229 John St., will host Forestport artist and author Stephen T. Fletcher from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 for a book signing of his new release, “Wilderness Song.”
The book is a rollicking and uplifting tale that takes readers deeply into the Adirondack wilderness and into the lives of one adventurous family — the Snowbirds. It is illustrated by the author’s full-color, original artworks full of mountain vistas, roaring brooks and other wonders of the Adirondack Mountains. The book sells for $39.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines, the book signing will be restricted to pre-registered visitation only, spaced at 20 minute time intervals throughout the event.
Reservations can be made on a first-come-first-serve basis by emailing inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com, or by calling the gallery at (315) 285-5162. Reservations will be scheduled in 20 minute increments, allowing no more than eight visitors in the gallery at one time.
The wearing of facial coverings, and established pandemic sanitizing protocol by visitors and staff will be observed.
Mr. Fletcher was raised in New Hartford, Oneida County, and spent summers in the Adirondack Mountains. He studied commercial art, advertising and design and later attended Munson, Williams, Proctor Art Institute for Fine Arts, Utica.
At Munson Williams Proctor, Mr. Fletcher learned technique and color theory. He eventually delved deep into the design, color, and theory of such artists as Rembrandt, Hopper, Frederick Church, Thomas Cole, Salvador Dali and many more, subsequently refining his own visual and conceptual vocabulary of style, contrast, color and sense of place and time.
Fletcher’s work has won several awards and can be found in exhibitions and myriad public places and private art collections in the U.S. and abroad.
