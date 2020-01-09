CLAYTON — River Muse Art Gallery & Studio is presenting an opportunity for regional and local artists and artisans to display their winter-inspired creations. Artists at all levels are invited to submit artworks in all mediums with the theme, “Our North Country’s Legendary Winter Experiences” for an exhibit.
The related “Winter on the River” showing will open with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at River Muse, 229 John St., Clayton.
“Winter on the River” will remain on display through March 8.
This showing will be limited to the first 50 two-dimensional and first 50 three-dimensional artworks submitted. Artists may enter up to five pieces. All artworks must be listed for sale.
Artworks will be limited to:
n Originals by the entering artist.
n Signed and properly framed photography and prints of artworks completed by the entering artist.
n Original crafted three-dimensional creations completed by the entering artist.
Entries in all categories will be eligible for cash and merchandise awards sponsored by participating businesses. Awards will be determined by a panel of judges from participating sponsors. The entry deadline is Feb 7.
The exhibit will benefit Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton. Ten percent of proceeds from all sales of artworks will be contributed to the library. Artists will receive 70% of the original sale price of all artworks.
A limit of five artwork entries per artist will be accepted. The entry fee is $10 per submission.
For an entry form, write to the gallery at inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com or call it at 315-285-5162.
Art drop-off days and times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 and at the same time on Saturdays through Jan. 31 and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.