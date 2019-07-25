A promised adventure stretching 8.6 miles along the Black River awaits avid and amateur kayakers alike Saturday, Aug. 3.
The Riverfest event, co-sponsored by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Lewis County Soil and Water, has occurred annually for more than 10 years and spans the Lyons Falls to Glenfield region of the Black River.
“It’s something you might not typically have a chance to do with a support system,” Kristan Aucter, executive director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, said, referencing the rescue boat that will be on hand.
Not only does this event offer an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondack Tug Hill region, but is also an interactive way to learn more about the local area with a trivia game.
Along the route will be giant floaties, ranging from a bobbing cow to an oversized slice of pizza, on which there will be questions kayakers will answer on their trivia cards.
The top scorer will receive a set of cornhole boards branded with the Riverfest logo.
New this year are two exit points along the route for those who are not interested in completing the whole course.
Additionally, shuttles will be active from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for participants to drop off kayaks and then park at the exit point at which they plan to finish.
There also will be food provided by The Winded Peddler food truck at the midpoint.
“It provides a fun family event,” Ms. Aucter said.
Last year’s thunderstorm bumped the number of participants down to 45, but this year “we’re hoping for about 100 paddlers,” Ms. Aucter optimistically informed. “We just go for it, rain or shine, we will be there.”
Everyone is welcome to join this water entourage for a $10 entry fee each and $8 each for all military personnel, which covers the cost of insurance for each paddler.
For more information on the event, call 315-376-2213.
