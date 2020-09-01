OSWEGO — A Riverside Artisans cooperative member, Phil Clift, has received multiple certificates of excellence from world-famous photographer Bryan Peterson’s School of Photography. Seven of Clift’s stunning nature photographs have been recognized for their quality and excellence.
Each month, Peterson invites photographers to submit their work for a rigorous critique by the master. For the past year, Clift has entered his photos earning seven Certificates of Excellence.
Clift is a resident of Fulton. After teaching chemistry and physics for more than 30 years, he retired and attended photography classes at SUNY Oswego. He graduated from the New York Institute of Photography. As a scientist, he believes that the origins of both scientific and artistic creativity are identical.
He is interested in the ability to communicate without the written word. He attempts to take photos that evoke an emotional response. Clift has received a Merit Award from the His award-winning work is on display and available for purchase in the Riverside Artisans cooperative’s shop at 191 W. First St. in the Canal Commons in downtown Oswego. The shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shop is staffed by the local artists who create the pieces on display.
