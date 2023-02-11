OSWEGO - The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego.

The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her felted wool hats and accessories. Flinn hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection.

