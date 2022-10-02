WATERTOWN — Less than two weeks away, planning for the city’s first fall arts festival is coming together.
Now called the Local Arts Fall Festival, craft vendors, food, music and street artists will converge along the picturesque city-owned park overlooking the Black River. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
For 20 years, the fall festival was held along the north side of Public Square. This is the first time it will have a focus on the arts, however.
Watertown Downtown Business Association President Joseph A. Wessner said organizers are putting together the final details for the festival.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be fun.”
With the space’s concrete wall featuring new murals, the riverwalk is the perfect place — from Mill to Arch streets — to bring back the fall festival, he said.
The festival, formerly the Black River Fall Fest, was last held in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He hopes to see 5,000 or more people attend.
“We thought the best place was along the Black River,” he said.
A dozen bands will play their music on two stages, while a couple of dance studios will perform on another. The Butler Did It Players theater troupe also will perform.
North Country Arts Council artists will come together for the fall arts competition.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.