People peruse tents and booths during the 2019 Black River Fall Fest in Watertown’s Public Square. Now called the Local Arts Fall Festival, the event returns with an arts focus Oct. 8. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Less than two weeks away, planning for the city’s first fall arts festival is coming together.

Now called the Local Arts Fall Festival, craft vendors, food, music and street artists will converge along the picturesque city-owned park overlooking the Black River. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

