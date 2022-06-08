Rochester’s “Funniest Person” joins lineup for comedy night at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announced a change in the lineup for a night of comedy on Saturday, June 11 with headliner Zach Koscuik, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.
Koscuik, who headlined last year’s first comedy night, will be joined by other stand-up comics from Syracuse, New York City and now Rochester with the addition of Sara Shipley to the lineup. Shipley will round out the group for Mackenzie Graves who had to drop out of the event.
Shipley is an actor, improviser and funny girl from Rochester. She’s the reigning Rochester’s Funniest Person (2021). Her comedy is a mix of nonsense and pointing out the absurdity in some of life’s most common experiences.
“We are excited to have Sara join the lineup,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “It’s always great to add a female perspective on humor.”
This year a dessert from the culinary kitchen will be included in the ticket price.
The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Tickets can be purchased at CNYArtsCenter.com/tickets. For more information, visit the website or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
