MASSENA — Rock ‘N Skate at the Massena Arena has been rocking, according to Recreation Director Michael McCabe.
“Our last Rock ‘N Skate had about 230 people,” he told members of the Massena Joint Recreation Commission.
Skate rental is available, and Mr. McCabe said they’ve purchased another dozen skates to accommodate all of the participants who need them. He said they rented approximately 70 pairs of skates during the last session.
“We built another shelf as well to make the skates more easily accessible. We’re kind of constantly changing what we do with our skates,” he said.
He said it’s a varied age range that participates in the Rock ‘N Skate sessions, from about 6 years old up to around 50 years old. Many of the older skaters are parents, Mr. McCabe said.
“Things are going well with our Rock ‘N Skate. People are happy. Our concession is doing well. It’s turning into a place to be, I would say,” he said.
The next Rock ‘N Skate session is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per person.
Recreational public skating is also doing well, Mr. McCabe said. However, it ran on a smaller schedule in November.
“Our public skatings have been great. Remember, we had two full weekend tournaments in November, so we didn’t have as much public skating time during that month,” he said.
As a result, arena ice fees were up $2,700 for the month, but recreational skating was down $700 for the month.
“That number kind of jumps out at you a little bit. Our rec skating is doing well. There’s no concerns, even though it looks like there might be,” Mr. McCabe said.
The community will have an opportunity for several days of recreational skating when schools are closed for the Christmas break. As in the past, local businesses and organizations are stepping forward to pay for recreational skating sessions. He said the sponsors are still coming in, and a schedule would be finalized once they had all of them. School is out from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, with students returning on Jan. 6.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Massena Recreation Director Michael McCabe says their Rock ‘N Skate program has continued to grow in popularity
n HOW MANY: He said the last session drew about 230 people, ranging in age from about 6 years old up to around 50 years old
n WHEN: The next Rock ‘N Skate session is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.