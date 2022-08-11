“Rock the Docks” concert series returns to Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on Aug. 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne.

“Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the city of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6-9 p.m.

