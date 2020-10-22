BLACK RIVER — On Saturday, in conjunction with Music for the Mission, the Black River Drive-In Theatre will host “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with a bonus second feature “Night of the Living Dead,” for one night only.
Tickets are on sale now at BlackRiverDriveIn.com. If tickets become sold out, the online ticket purchase option will no longer be available.
During the playing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the screen lights will remain on to facilitate fun with props, which are encouraged for the show.
As this is an interactive show, guests are welcome to get out of their cars and have fun, so long as social distancing is observed.
The box office opens at 6 p.m., the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
