OGDENSBURG — Trumpet virtuoso Rodney Marsalis has played everywhere from concert halls to street corners and will soon add Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Hall Auditorium to his resume.
Ogdensburg Command Performances will present the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, an internationally acclaimed ensemble, at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The group has been around for almost 35 years now,” Mr. Marsalis said in an interview with the Times. “It started on the streets of New Orleans. I was playing with the New Orleans Symphony, but when we could we would go out and play in the French Quarter.”
Over the years more than 50 artists have played with the band, Mr. Marsalis said. And now he has a pool to draw from on a rotating basis. All of them are classically trained.
While their training may be in classical music, their shows are not restricted to any particular genre.
“We play from Bach and Bernstein to New Orleans Dixieland and Michael Jackson,” he said.
The wide variety format show connects with audiences, Mr. Marsalis said.
“We’ve been doing it all over the world. We’ve done it in China and Europe and South America,” he said. “There is something universal about music in general so as long as it’s entertaining and has meaning, people like it.”
Mr. Marsalis, a native of New Orleans, began playing music at age 6. By the time he was 11, he began taking classical trumpet lessons with his cousin, Wynton Marsalis. He made his solo debut at the age of 15 with the New Orleans Symphony.
Mr. Marsalis has won several national and international competitions for titled orchestral chairs, including positions with the New Orleans Symphony, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Orquestra Sinfonica de Tenerife, the Barcelona Symphony, and the Richmond Symphony. He is currently the principal trumpet with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.
The 11-piece band that will be performing in Ogdensburg consists of 10 brass players and a percussionist.
“It is like playing with two brass quintets,” Mr. Marsalis said.
Classical music can be exclusive, Mr. Marsalis said.
“So when we do our concerts, in every aspect, we try to counter that,” he said. “That’s why we have a mixed group of people from all walks of life, many women, people of all ages — all playing really high quality.”
Tickets for the show range from $19 to $43 with discounts for seniors, students, groups of more than 15 and OCP Friends. Call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org.
