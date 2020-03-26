If you planned to go to an arts/entertainment event in the next few weeks, count on it being postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here’s an update on notable cancellations, postponements:
The Orchestra of Northern New York, after canceling its March Baroque concerts in Potsdam and Watertown and its April “Star Wars,” concerts, is now looking ahead to July and its annual 4th of July celebration concert in Potsdam and at Thompson Park, Watertown.
“Whether the summer pops concert, ‘Celebrate Freedom,’ will proceed will be decided at the April 9 ONNY board meeting,” orchestra executive director Kathy Del Guidice said in a news release. “Those performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 2 at Thompson park and Friday, July 3 at Hosmer hall, SUNY Potsdam.”
Ticket holders for the canceled concerts have three options, Ms. Del Guidice said.
“They may receive a refund, a credit toward future concerts, or donate the value of the ticket(s) to ONNY. We will gladly honor and process all requests promptly.”
For more information, contact Ms. Del Guidice at 315-267-3251 or onnybusiness@gmail.com.
Other notable schedule changes:
n The Rock Church held a drive-in church service last weekend, but if you’re thinking of going to a movie drive-in, you’ll also have to put those plans on hold.
Loren E. Knapp, owner of the Black River Drive-In, said he planned to open on April 17. But he said his movie booker, who is part of an independent theater chain, contacted the chain’s lawyer to see where the drive-in theaters stand in regards to the outbreak.
“We are being treated the same as the indoor theaters,” Mr. Knapp said. “So at this time we will not be opening on the 17th, and are taking a wait-and- see attitude.”
n Area spring high school musicals have been a victim of the outbreak, but the Indian River Central School District still has plans to stage its annual musical, this year,“Legally Blonde.” It had been scheduled for this weekend. Students are still preparing for the show by using Zoom remote teleconferencing and other means.
n At the Trinity Concert Series in Watertown, the April 19 concert of The Moanin’ Frogs has been moved to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
n The North American Tour of “Miss Saigon” which was scheduled to play the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, at the end of April, is closing and the Syracuse engagement has been canceled.
Single tickets purchased for the show through Ticketmaster will be refunded once offices reopen. Broadway in Syracuse season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account to be applied towards the 2020-2021 season ticket renewal.
n The “Riverdance, the 25th Anniversary Tour” has been postponed. The tour has been rescheduled from March 24 to 26 and is scheduled to stop in Syracuse next year at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater from March 16 to 18 of next year March 24 tickets will be honored on March 16, 2021; March 25 tickets will be honored on March 17, 2021, and March 26 tickets will be honored on March 18, 2021. If you are unable to attend any of the rescheduled performance dates, a refund will be issued at your point of purchase. Those with questions or in need of further assistance should contact the Famous Artists office at 315-424-8210 or write to info@famousartistsbroadway.com.
n The Disabled Persons Action Organization, which hosts an annual summer concert series, is now looking to host some fundraising concerts in the fall.
If you have an update about an event, send it to Times staff writer Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net.
