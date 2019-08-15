RUSSELL — Just in time to host their daughter’s Aug. 3 wedding reception, Tammy M. and Steven J. Mackin opened their new business: Shindigz on the river.
The focal point is a spacious, newly built wooden pavilion at 3748 County Route 24 along the scenic Grasse River behind the Mackins’ home.
“My husband cut all the wood from a friend’s property,” Mrs. Mackin said. “It’s a huge building, 40-feet wide and 110-feet long.”
The Adirondack-themed building can seat up to 250 people and is designed to host wedding receptions, reunions, graduation parties and other large gatherings. It’s equipped with a hand-crafted bar, a dance floor and two restrooms.
Hanging from the ceiling is a solid brass chandelier that once hung at Fort Drum’s banquet hall, Mrs. Mackin said.
“This is my extravaganza piece,” she said. “It was very tarnished. I worked hard to get it to look like that.”
Fresh flowers purchased from a local vendor decorate the exterior. White curtains are available and temporary walls can be put up if the weather is poor.
The property features an outdoor fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs and a barbecue for cooking. There is also space for tents and campers on the property.
“I just think weddings should be fun,” Mrs. Mackin said. “We also have outdoor lawn games.”
After finding out the cost of renting tents, tables and chairs for their daughter’s wedding, the couple decided they’d build their own venue.
From there, the idea evolved into a project that kept growing, Mrs. Mackin said.
“It started as just a pavilion and it just snowballed,” she said.
Besides launching this business, Mrs. Mackin also is director of the Canton Chamber of Commerce, a part-time position she started earlier this year.
Mr. Mackin operates a firewood and logging business.
The epoxy bar was built by Mrs. Mackin’s brother, John Anson. Colorful rocks taken from the nearby Grasse River are displayed in the bar’s center.
Customers who reserve the pavilion provide their own food and alcohol. Linens, tables and chairs are provided.
“We started seeing couples from the area and wanted to offer them the natural beauty that we have around here,” Mrs. Mackin said. “We wanted to make it affordable and relaxing.”
She said she feels their building is more versatile than a barn in terms of decorating options.
“It can be rustic or glamorous. It can be shabby chic,” Mrs. Mackin said. “I have tons of decorations they can put up if they’d like.”
For each wedding, she will hang a giant flower arrangement in the shape of the couple’s initial. A wooden sign with the couple’s last name will hang under the Shindigz sign the day of the event.
Several weddings have already been booked for 2020.
