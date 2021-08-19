POTSDAM — A Black River man was recently honored by the Julia E. Crane Alumni Association.
Russell Faunce, a class of 1982 Crane School of Music alumni, was presented with the 2021 Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award, during SUNY Potsdam’s Virtual Reunion.
The Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award is presented each year to Crane School of Music alumni in public school music education who have demonstrated exemplary service in any of the areas of choral, instrumental or general music education.
Mr. Faunce was honored in recognition of his years of dedication to fostering the music education community in New York state. The honoree is the president-elect for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA).
After graduating with both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Crane School of Music, Mr. Faunce went on to establish a successful 34-year choral teaching career in the Watertown City Schools. During his tenure, he developed an extensive background in choral music, music theory, class piano and musical theater. His choirs regularly received “gold with distinction” ratings at NYSSMA festivals, and he traveled with them for honor performances in California, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York City.
The music educator consistently pushed his students out of their comfort zone to show them what they were capable of and to help them believe in themselves. Through the years, 110 of his Watertown High School students were selected to sing with the NYSSMA All-State Conference choruses.
NYSSMA has been an integral part of Mr. Faunce’s career. He served as the NYSSMA Zone 5 regional representative for two six-year terms, which enabled him to promote the efforts of North Country music educators and students. He also acted as the All-State choral chairman in 2006 and 2007, and he continues to be an All-State adjudicator for vocal, piano and choral major organization categories.
His longstanding history with NYSSMA demonstrates his dedication to the advancement and success of music education in New York.
After retiring from the traditional classroom in 2015, he continued to teach privately and serve as a college supervisor. He traveled extensively to meet with student teachers throughout New York state to observe them, conduct seminars and advise them in their certification requirements. Now, as he takes the helm at NYSSMA, he will have the opportunity to positively influence the field of music education across the state.
