WATERTOWN — Two north country Fourth of July traditions will be renewed on Tuesday when both Sackets Harbor and Alexandria Bay set off fireworks.
In Alexandria Bay, the fireworks will go off over Boldt Castle, while in Sackets Harbor, the fireworks go off on the battlefield.
Ashley E. Carlos, executive director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, said the fireworks will take place at dusk, which is normally around 9:45 p.m.
She said she is expecting a couple hundred people to show up to the Bay.
The fireworks are launched from Heart Island, and Carlos says the most ideal spot is from Scenic View Park, unless you have a boat.
Carlos said if you have a boat, she recommends using it on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely a remarkable experience,” she said.
Carlos said the fireworks show is extremely important.
“It’s something that’s looked forward to throughout the entire season,” she said. “For years to come it’ll continue.”
She said the fireworks are one of their biggest events, partially due to it being for all ages, and it attracts foot traffic to local businesses.
“It’s really a great event to have,” she said.
Carlos said she gets excited to see the public come together for the event, and being a local, it means a little more to her to see the community together.
“It’s flattering to see others enjoy the beauty of the Thousand Islands as much as I do,” she said.
She said the show costs “a significant amount.”
Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex M. Morgia said the fireworks on the battlefield in the village will start as it gets dark.
Morgia recommends parking as far away as you can walk.
Those that are able-bodied, Morgia says, may want to park on the Main Street public parking lot, Broad Street, or if it’s extremely crowded people can park at the school.
“Especially if the weather’s good, I would recommend get here early, find a parking space, maybe stop in one of the restaurants, have a drink, and then head down around sunset to the battlefield,” he said.
The fireworks show is funded by the village of Sackets Harbor and costs $8,000.
Morgia said if the weather is good, thousands of people will flock to the village.
“The nicer out it is, the more people we’ll have,” he said.
He added though that the clouds don’t change the show, and said that even if it is cloudy the fireworks still look nice.
“In fact, you get the reflection of the light off the clouds as well, so I like fireworks on a cloudy day just as much as sunny. As long as it’s not too much rain, I think we’ll have a big crowd,” he said.
Morgia said being one of two municipalities in Jefferson County that has fireworks on the Fourth of July every year gives people a chance this year within a 40 minute drive to see fireworks from Thursday until Tuesday.
“It’s a big draw to the village, I think we have a good reputation for, not just a good show, but one of the best places to watch the show from,” he said.
Both events will happen rain or shine, unless an unexpected major storm comes through. In that case Morgia says Sackets Harbor will postpone the event.
“The village is a great place to visit, I always love when we get a crowd here,” he said. “A surprising number of people who live here experience the village for the first time coming to an event like this or coming to a wedding of a friend and saying ‘Oh this is a cool place’ and then they come and visit more, and then they say ‘Oh maybe I’ll move there.’ So, I always think of it as a chance for us to make a great first impression to a lot of people in the area.”
