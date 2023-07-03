Daily News File Photo

WATERTOWN — Two north country Fourth of July traditions will be renewed on Tuesday when both Sackets Harbor and Alexandria Bay set off fireworks.

In Alexandria Bay, the fireworks will go off over Boldt Castle, while in Sackets Harbor, the fireworks go off on the battlefield.

