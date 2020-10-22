SACKETS HARBOR — The second annual Christmas Market is coming to the Sackets Harbor Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The tickets are $5 each and the money raised will go to Zoo New York and the Children’s Miracle Network. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and masks must be worn. Those at the ballroom will be cleaning continuously, and there will be hand sanitizer available at each vendor station.
Vendors include: Wise Designs, The Gerber Daisies, Cozy Country Corner, Second and Thread Co., Misc. Delights Co., Custom Wood Signs by Bova, Peaks and Pine, Kitchen Witches Soap, From Ribbons to Wreaths, Knots and Twine Co., The Golden Pine Co., Winsomewalls, Vanilla Bean Bake Shop, Marigold Bow Co., Simmons Farm, Manos Maple Farm, and Twisted Knitter.
Tickets are required with a time for an appointment and may be purchased at wisedesignsmarket.ticketleap.com/2nd-annual-christmas-market/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.