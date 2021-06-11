SACKETS HARBOR — The arts center here will host an open house Saturday featuring artist demonstrations, winners of its spring art show, class information, membership specials and more.
The nonprofit Sackets Harbor Arts Center/Arts Association of Northern New York, will host the open house at its gallery, 119 W. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re going to have people demonstrating all day,” said gallery director Theresa Mehaffy.
The center’s spring art show runs through June 19 and can be seen during the regular hours of 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The artists scheduled to demonstrate their specialties at the open house:
n Sue deLearie Adair
Ms. Adair’s artwork is inspired by her love of the natural world. A birder for over 30 years, Ms. Adair, Schenectady, is an avid naturalist who draws her inspiration and reference material directly from observations made in nature.
She features detailed subjects with simple, sometimes even stylized, backgrounds while drawing in various combinations of graphite, colored pencil and watercolor.
Ms. Adair’s work has been juried into a number of national and international exhibits including Birds in Art (Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum) and Art and the Animal (Society of Animal Artists). Her work has also been selected for publication in five of the “Strokes of Genius” best of drawing books published by North Light Books.
Ms. Adair is a signature member of the Society of Animal Artists and the Colored Pencil Society of America. Her work can be seen at galleries in Jackson, Wyo., Tulsa, Okla. and Nags Head, NC.
In Clayton, Ms. Adair will be the featured artists for The Thousand Islands Arts Center’s “Along the River’s Edge” exhibition. She will show drawings of birds that visit and inhabit Northern New York. Over 40 of her drawings will fill the smaller gallery at the arts center. The opening for the TIAC exhibition is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 17. The show will continue through July 10.
n Greg Trombly
Mr. Trombly has worked with soft pastels for over 25 years, winning numerous awards for his work. His work is displayed at Bayhouse Artisans in Alexandria Bay. He conducts workshops at TIAC and the Sackets Harbor Art Center each summer.
His work can be found in private collections throughout the United States He is an associate member of the Pastel Society of America and enjoys sharing his passion for the pastel medium with others.
n Bill Christopherson
Mr. Christopherson is an award-winning Watertown artist who works in oil and watercolor. He also shares his passion by teaching classes. He’s a board member of the Sackets Harbor Arts Center and recently co-opened Orion Art Gallery & Studio in Alexandria Bay.
The winners of the Spring Art Show at the Sackets Harbor Arts Center:
Outstanding North Country Theme: “Winter at Cabin Creek” by Robert Reed
Best Watercolor: “Cedar Tree” by Jeanne Lampson
Best Oil: “Esther” by Jerry Merrill
Best Pastel: “Up Next” by Jan Byington
Best Photography: “Breaking Light” by Monica Sandej
Best Drawing: “A Cat Named Bob” by Cheryl Simeone
Best Acrylic: “Haying” by Kimberly Eiss
Best Three-Dimensional: “Hiding” by Cindy Eisenhauer
Youth: “Mr. Fox” by Archer Ditch
“All the artwork can be seen and the ribbons are up,” Ms. Mehaffy said.
The details
n WHAT: Open house at the Sackets Harbor Arts Center.
n WHERE: At the center,119 W. Main St.
n WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
n FEATURING: Artist demonstrations, membership specials and results of spring art show.
