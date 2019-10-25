WATERTOWN — The Sackets Harbor Brewing Company will host a big Halloween bash today, for those looking to dress up and dance the night away.
From 7 to 10 p.m. the band Annie in the Water will bring the music, passing the torch to DJ Marcus to keep guests moving until 2 a.m. The event will also feature fortune telling, courtesy of the Tarot Cafe’s Seth Hill and company, with psychic readings discounted to $10 for the night.
At midnight, Fire Magick will dazzle the crowd with a fire dance and LED light show.
