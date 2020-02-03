SACKETS HARBOR — In an effort to bring patrons with similar interests together and unite them in the fun of needlework, Chrissy Beanz Bakery and the Hay Memorial Library are partnering to offer a new knitting group where all are welcome.
Beginning Tuesday, the group, aptly named the Jittery Knitters, will meet every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. This weekly gathering is open to anyone, from beginners to lifelong knitters or crocheters.
The name for the club came about after much discussion about a fun or punny label. One name that was tossed around was the Sackets Harbor Knitwits before the Jittery Knitters was settled upon — a play on words and nod to the bakery’s coffee.
“I think that especially in winter, and really all year long, people are looking to integrate themselves into the community,” library director Katie Male-Riordan said. “This is an opportunity for locals and those who live outside of Sackets to connect with people with similar interests and learn or share a skill and connect on a personal level.”
Those interested in the club are encouraged to bring whatever they’re currently working on and share tips, advice, projects and coffee with others who are either learning the craft or have already mastered it.
Weekly meetings will alternate between the coffee shop and library — the first and third weeks of the month at Chrissy Beanz and the second and fourth at the library.
According to Mrs. Male-Riordan, Chrissy Beanz and the library had been talking about a neat way to bring interest to both places and had patrons with an interest in starting a knitting group, thus the club came to be.
“I picked up knitting over the summer and have really gotten into it,” she said. “Chrissy Beanz’ manager Lenore also enjoys knitting too, so there will be two avid knitters at the helm of group.”
Mrs. Male-Riordan described the group as casual and laid back, so it will not require anyone to preregister, instead remaining open to anyone who wants to drop in from week to week.
An opt-in group project will be curated and revealed at the beginning of every month, and for novices looking to learn how to knit, beginning in March, Mrs. Male-Riordan will be available every second Tuesday at the library to help with the basics.
The library will be offering an Intro to Knitting class on Feb. 15. The cost is $7 per person with all supplies included.
To sign up for the class, visit http://bit.ly/2sRfGhv. For additional information, call the library at (315) 646-2228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.