SACKETS HARBOR — The third annual Sackets Porch Music Fest is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, is free to attend and features a diverse lineup of musicians who will perform on porches throughout the village.
The schedule is to have three bands per hour at different locations. The following acts are scheduled to perform: Tom Gagnon, Scot Zaffora-Reeder, Gary Walts, Ikey’s Crossing, Quill and Plough, Bridget DeMars, Gerald Allen, Gregory Rosplock, Jesse Renfrew, Mike Avery, Jo Stalwick and Laura Knapp and Tim Davey.
